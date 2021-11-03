Most of the city and school elections held Tuesday in the outlying communities of the Waverly Newspapers readership area were uncontested, but there were a few races of note.
Denver’s voters decided to keep their mayor in office for another four years, while Sumner’s electorate determined who will fill out the mayoral vacancy there. Three school districts also had competitive races to fill out their school boards, with two on an at-large vote and one determined one of its director district’s representative.
In Denver, Mayor Rod Diercks retained his position leading the city by defeating Jeremie Peterson, 391-154. Diercks will serve another four-year term.
In the race to fill three seats on the Denver City Council, incumbents Sean Hartman and Joel Wikner will return to the dais, receiving 483 and 421 votes, respectively. The third was decided by write-in votes, but the count was not available on the Bremer County Auditor's website by press time.
For the town’s school board, Scott Krebsbach and Ryan Wirtjes earned the two at-large seats in the three-person race. Krebsbach received 658 votes, Wirtjes was next with 654, while Aaron Lueders was third with 205, and there were 29 write-ins.
Meanwhile, the Sumner mayor’s race to fill the vacancy occurred when Jeff Smith stepped down. Acting Mayor Billy Lehmkuhl will take over the job fully, having earned 248 votes, or 46.44%, to defeat Linda Meyer, who had 146 votes, or 27.34%. There were 140 write-in votes.
Deputy Auditor Susi LaRue told Waverly Newspapers that Sumner is not a city with a run-off provision for mayor, so that job goes to the candidate with the most votes.
On the City Council, Stacie Schroeder, Darren Paulus and Brian Buckhaus were unopposed for the three available at-large seats. Also, voters approved a ballot measure to expand the Sumner Municipal Light Plant board from three members to five by a vote of 368 yes to 166 no.
For the Sumner-Fredericksburg School Board, Ashley Meyer won the at-large seat over Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch. Meyer garnered 474 votes, compared to 305 for Reynolds-Timmesch with one write-in. Lonnie Schult won the Fredericksburg district seat unopposed.
The Sumner-Fred voters also approved a revenue purpose statement for the school district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund from the school sales tax. The statement passed on a vote of 586 yes to 137 no.
Tripoli Mayor Brendt Bernard ran unopposed for that position, but four City Council seats had to be determined by write-in votes, with no candidates running for the three full-term seats available and one vacancy.
The three winners of the write-in vote for the four-year term are Ray Carlson, with 73 votes, Katie Boldt, with 47 votes, and Rollie Ott, with 44 votes. Others getting write-in nods were Marv Christensen, with 25 votes, Laren Ensign, with 16, and Max Ambrose, with 14. There were 18 scattered write-in votes.
In the vacancy vote, Boldt and Christensen each received 12 votes and will be in a run-off on Nov. 30. Ott received 10 votes, Carlson had six, and there were 20 scattered votes.
Frederika’s mayoral race went to Duane Meihost, who was unopposed and received 25 of the 32 votes cast against seven write-ins. For City Council, Jody Meyer and Tamara Rosol each received 28 votes to get two of the three available seats.
As with Denver, the third seat in Frederika was filled with a write-in. Neil Whitney had 11 votes, the most of the 22 written in. The other 11 were scattered.
In Janesville, Tracy Meyer and Scott Kipp were elected to the Janesville Consolidated School Board in a three-way race for two seats. Meyer garnered 130 votes, followed by Kipp with 129, and Kim Gienau was third with 103 votes, with eight write-ins.
All three available Wapsie Valley School Board seats were uncontested, but voters in that district had to decide on two public measures. Voters approved both.
Measure BY, which renewed the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation, passed by a margin of 375-267. Measure BZ, which changed how its five school board members are elected from voting within each district to voting at-large but each representing the district in which they live — which is how Waverly-Shell Rock is done — was OK’d, 337-261.
To see the results of the other races in the area, go to https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/government/elections/current_elections/current_elections.php.