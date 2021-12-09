After 40 years of service, United Equipment Accessories, Inc. (UEA) has announced that Steve Dilger, customer service manager, is retiring.
“Steve has personified the type of long-term employee that UEA is known for,” said UEA President Mark Hanawalt. “He started in production, grew his talents, became a department leader, and finished his career as a valuable management team member. Steve is the voice and face of UEA’s exemplary customer service. But Steve’s most important characteristic is living the UEA’s core values.”
Steve Dilger has contributed to UEA’s growth and success, going above and beyond for our customers. Steve joined UEA in 1981 and worked as a member of the slip ring production and assembly team for 18 years. In 1999, he became the Customer Service Manager.
“Building long-term relationships with customers from all over the world has been one of the most satisfying parts of my job,” said Steve.
Looking back upon the last 40 years, Steve recounted his most memorable moment came from helping a customer identify a part that hadn’t been in production for over 30 years.
“Hearing the word obsolete is common but rarely the case at UEA. We were happy to supply the parts he needed to restore his old crane. I still have the handwritten note he sent thanking me for our prompt service,” said Steve.
“Steve has been a part of UEA’s growth and culture for 40 years and creates an experience and relationship with each of our customers,” said UEA CEO Deb Malek. “We wish you all the best on your next chapter. Thank you for being a part of UEA.”
