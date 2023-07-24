The Center is once again looking forward to partnering with The Waverly Exchange Club for the August 506 Café at the Waverly Senior Center. We will be serving a patron favorite on the menu!
The August 506 Café is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Drive-thru pick up will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The dine-in meal will be served at 12 p.m. The cost for both options is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. Please specify drive-thru or dine-in at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
August 506 Café Menu:
- Grilled Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce/Noodles
- Cole Slaw
- Chocolate Cake
“The Center is offering a crowd favorite for the August Café, and we hope loyal seniors of all ages will come out to support two great non-profits—either by dining in or takeout. Proceeds from the purchase of 506 Café lunches are shared 50/50 to support their projects that support organizations helping families, children, and making our community a better place,” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center.
The remaining 2023 dates for the 506 Café are: Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12. Please find all our activities on Facebook!