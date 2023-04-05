Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected two incumbent directors and elected one new director at their annual meeting on Saturday, April 1. Re-elected were Gerald Schmitt, Rockford, and Tim Schrage, Allison. Newly elected was Grant Greenzweig, Charles City. Almost 600 votes were cast through mail-in ballots.
Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, Ionia, vice president; Troy Feldman, Greene, treasurer; Tim Schrage, Allison, secretary; and Share Brandt, Allison, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,600 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison, IA.