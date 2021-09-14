The Iowa Disability League and its partners will host an online Iowa Disability and Emergency/Disaster Awareness town hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, on Zoom.
According to organizers, individuals with disabilities are two to four times more likely to die or be injured during a disaster than non-disabled individuals. The disaster-related needs of these Iowans are too often overlooked or ignored.
The agenda for the event involved the following:
Introduction; Storytelling featuring: Garret Frey - Cedar Rapids Disability Advocate, Gretchen Brown-Waech, Des Moines Disability Advocate, Reyma McCoy McDeid - National Council for Independent Living, Executive Director, Sarah Martinez - Access 2 Independence, Executive Director, Ingrid Wensel - To the Rescue, Director of Development and Outreach, and Keith Morgan, Iowa Emergency Management Association President/Story County Emergency Management Coordinator; Silver linings learned from the derecho; Suggestions on improvements; Brief discussion of REAADI/DRMA (Federal legislation); and Q and A.
There will be Zoom captioning and an American Sign Language interpreter provided by Pro Bono ASL. This will also be livestreamed on the Iowa Disability League's Facebook page.
To register in advance, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsde-oqDIpGt16QgQ_CxYsrrS_eO1VR2y8.