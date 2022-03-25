A legal battle over arcade-style games intended for taverns throughout Iowa may be headed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Last year, the Trestle Corp. took the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to court, seeking judicial review of the agency’s finding that its arcade-style “Game of Skill” is actually a game of chance and therefore should be treated as a state-regulated gambling device.
Company officials have argued that its game is nothing more than an amusement device, with the outcome primarily determined by the skill or knowledge of the operator.
The arcade game in question offers two game themes – the Duck Game and Bug Crazy – each of which has three phases. Players can win vouchers for merchandise that can be redeemed at the establishment where the device is installed.
Polk County District Judge Samantha Gronewald recently ruled that the first phase of the game involves no skill at all and is open to chance. Although some level of skill is required for players to successfully complete the second phase of the game, Gronewald said, chance “still dominates the outcome” of that phase.
Although the third phase is clearly influenced by a player’s skill or knowledge, she ruled, the inspections department correctly concluded that because the outcomes of the two other phases are dominated by chance, Trestle’s Game of Skill must be registered with the state as a gambling device.
Trestle Corp. has appealed that decision to the Iowa Supreme Court, which has yet to signal whether it will hear the case.
Trestle’s arcade game is what industry officials call a “nudge game.” The Duck Game, for example, presents the player with five spinning reels, similar to a slot machine, with each reel presenting different symbols to the player. As with a slot machine, a “win” is achieved when the reels stop and display the same symbols.
Although a player can select the “stop” button to manually stop the reels, the reels will always stop in a predetermined fashion. Pushing the “stop” button at any particular time doesn’t affect the combination of symbols that is displayed once the reels stop. A player can sometimes “nudge” one of the wheels to create a winning combination of aligned symbols.
According to Trestle, this is the point at which skill, rather than chance, comes into play: Once a winning combination of symbols is displayed, a player is then shown a circular meter, similar to a speedometer, with an arrow indicator that traverses at a consistent speed. The meter shows various percentages, from 55% to 110%, that modify the prize amount awarded during the spinning-reel phase of the game. The player can hit the “stop” button to halt the arrow’s movement and determine the actual prize amount, and unlike the spinning-reel phase of the game, the player’s timing does affect the percentage selected.
In court filings, Trestle has likened its Game of Skill device to “the quintessential amusement device, the Cherry Master 8-Liner, which is a mainstay in bars and taverns across Iowa.”
According to DIA, however, the randomized ordering and value of the games offered by Trestle’s device determines which players are awarded a prize at the conclusion of play. “Unless a player is fortuitous enough to encounter positive-value prize screens during play of the game, player skill or knowledge is relegated to, at best, a secondary role in producing a successful outcome,” the agency’s director, Larry Johnson Jr., has ruled.
A similar lawsuit was filed in 2019 by a different company, Red Line Vending, challenging DIA’s definition of a gambling device. In that case, Polk County District Judge David Porter ruled against Red Line, pointing to an Iowa Court of Appeals ruling that says a case in which a state agency’s final decision is reversed due to it being unsupported by substantial evidence “is the Bigfoot of the legal community — an urban legend, rumored to exist, but never confirmed.”
Siding with the state, Porter stated in his ruling that “wherever this species of Bigfoot may roam, it most certainly is not to be found lurking in this appeal. The search for Bigfoot continues.”