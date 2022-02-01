District and substate assignments for all classes are now available for the 2022 basketball postseason. Eight teams from each class advance to the IHSAA State Basketball Tournament, set for March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In Class 1A, two area teams were assigned to District 4 and Substate 2. Nashua-Plainfield and Tripoli were grouped with Dunkerton, Mason City Newman, North Butler, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar and West Fork for district play.
The winner of that district would face the winner of District 3 in the Substate 2 final. The teams in that district are Algona Bishop Garrigan, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, Lake Mills, North Iowa, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, West Bend-Mallard and West Hancock.
Meanwhile, Clarksville and Janesville have been assigned to District 5 and Substate 3. Their district also includes AGWSR, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, North Tama, Valley Lutheran and Waterloo Christian.
Wapsie Valley has been assigned to District 6 along with Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High, South Winneshiek, Starmont, Turkey Valley and West Central. The winners of Districts 5 and 6 will face off in the Substate 3 final.
In Class 2A, both Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg are in District 8 and Substate 4. Their district also includes Waterloo Columbus, Jesup, New Hampton and Union.
The winner of that district would face the winner of District 7 in the Substate 4 final. That district includes Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, South Hamilton and South Hardin.
First round games in Class 2A and Class 1A begin Monday, February 14. Class 1A features preliminary round games for two to four teams per district, starting Friday, February 11.
In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock has been placed in Substate 2. That grouping also includes Charles City, Clear Lake, Crestwood, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden and Webster City. Play for Class 3A and 4A substates begin Feb. 21.
Pairings for all classes will be available in February following coaches’ seeding meetings.
Tickets are $6 for district and substate games, and $8 for substate finals. They are available digitally through HomeTown Ticketing and the IHSAA Tickets page.