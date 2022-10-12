Crosspoint (copy)

Crosspoint Church will be hosting a seminar on Surviving the Holidays on Nov. 19

 File photo//

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Divorce Care Ministry will be hosting a seminar at Cross Point Church called Surviving The Holidays. This is for people who are separated or divorced and are needing some extra emotional support while they are preparing for the holiday season. Free childcare is provided. Please call Cross Point Church at 319-483-5116 to sign up to attend and let us know if you need childcare and the ages of your children.