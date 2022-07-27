Dixie Lee Lynch, 82, of Waverly, Iowa passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, July 26 at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a result of heart failure.

She was born October 7, 1939 in Parkersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Verland C. and Verbena (Adelmund) Brown. She graduated from Clarksville High School and attended Wartburg College. On December 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to James A. Lynch. To this union were born 3 children, son, James R., twin daughters, Joan and Jane.