Dixie Lee Neuhaus age 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Dixie was born on October 5, 1931, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Clark) Green. Dixie started her schooling in Clarksville but at a young age moved to Shell Rock, graduating from the Shell Rock High School in 1949. Upon graduating she went to work for Bill Chestnut at the Corner Market in Waverly and later enrolled at Allen School of Nursing where she studied for one year. On September 14, 1951, Dixie was united in marriage to John H. Neuhaus at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. The couple moved to the Neuhaus family farm south of Shell Rock and Dixie helped John until they began their family. She then devoted her time to raising their five children and caring for the home. In 1999, they slowed down, started renting the farm, and moved to their home in Shell Rock.
Dixie was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, where she was very active with Peace Lutheran Ladies Aid and taught Sunday School when her children were young. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and worked at the Butler County election polls in Shell Rock. Dixie enjoyed her African Violets, gardening, and getting together with family.
Dixie’s memory is honored by four daughters, Susan (Larry) Johnson of Clarksville, Iowa, Paula (Daniel) Coulthard of Parkersburg, Iowa, Denise (Michael) Roegner of Plymouth, Iowa, and Jane (Robert) Rindels of Shell Rock; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Luella Green of New Hartford, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Stephen Neuhaus; grandson, Daniel Paul; and three brothers, Don, Joel, and James Green.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock in charge of arrangements 319-885-4321.