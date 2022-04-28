Waverly Leisure Services will be offering group Dog Obedience classes at the Waverly Bark Park starting June 7, 2022. The class will meet at 6:30 pm and will be 1-hour long for 6 weeks. The class is limited to 6 dogs. Participants must register in advance to join the class. The deadline to register is May 31, 2022.
The cost of the class is $140 with a $20 discount for those that register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.
Requirements:
All dogs must be current on vaccinations including Rabies, Distemper/Parvo and Bordatella and free from visible infections, parasites, and communicable diseases. Proof of vaccination should be in the form of a receipt or other official document from a licensed veterinarian. If you have recently adopted your dog from a local shelter, please note that and we can obtain health records directly from the shelter.
Bring to Class:
- Non-retractable 4’-6’ leash
- Buckle collar or harness (no pinch, choke, or corrective collars allowed)
- Soft treats
- Rug, mat, or blanket with their scent on it
- Favorite toy
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 1st Street NE.
For additional information call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.