Making help matter is a lifelong mission for Waverly’s Dan McKenzie.
He is always ready to step in when he sees a problem that needs fixing.
Doing good for a living has always been his thing, but he shies away from public praise.
He avoids talking about his good deeds any chance he gets, except, perhaps, when his help is needed to help someone else, like this writer for instance, do their job of telling his story to the community.
Here’s a fresh anecdote that shows how much Dan struggles with the spotlight and reveals his true nature: Last week, when he found out he was going to be recognized with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce First Bank Lifetime Achievement Award, he didn’t even call his kids.
Had it not been for his wife, Nancy’s quick thinking, Brian, Matt and Michelle would not have learned about their dad’s recognition on time to attend the ceremony.
But Nancy stepped up as well, “secretly” inviting them to the event, so they could surprise their dad and share in the accolade he would receive.
It was an emotional moment for Dan to see his kids at the celebration dinner and to accept the standing ovation of his fellow residents for his dedication to the community.
Learning from his parents
His knack for fixing problems, he later told me, summing up some of the words he spoke at the dinner, come from his mother, Ruby, a Sunday school teacher at St. John’s Church in town at one time, and his dad, Aaron, “a jack of all trades.”
“My mother was a very loving and caring person, and when she saw things that were wrong, she always made an effort to make things better or right if something was wrong,” he said.
Dan’s dad also had a soft spot for helping others.
“He always came to the table with solutions when there was a problem,” Dan said of his father. “He would do anything they would ask, build things, fix things, help on the farm, whatever it took.”
That talent for problem-solving rubbed off on Dan in his formative years and he started to model his own behavior after his parents’.
He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1978, spending most of his time in the industrial tech area, welding and learning hands-on skills.
He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Macdonald, on April 21, 1979, at St. Mary Church in Waverly.
After a short stint in construction, and then running his own business for a while, making kitchen cabinets, and doing furniture refinishing, Dan started working at CUNA Mutual. He dedicated 38 years to the company, with the last two decades working in security.
Meanwhile, he ran for City Council, and served two terms, representing Ward 2.
“I did my civic duty,” he said.
While on the council, his ability to problem solve delivered results.
The ball diamonds and the fairground projects were some of the issues he was involved in.
“One person can’t do a lot,” he said, referring to the need to collaborate when projects of such scope are to be moved forward. “You have to bring your ideas forward.”
Dan jokes that the irony is not lost on him that he got his only C in his government class in high school, but ended up serving his fellow citizens for eight years on the council. His stint started under City Administrator Dick Crayne and continued through his successors, Phil Jones and the start of the current administrator James Bronner.
But while serving on the council, Dan also wore a fireman’s uniform. He gave the Waverly Fire Department 33 years and led the department as chief from 2005 to 2007.
He is also a two-time president of the Exchange Club, and coached little league softball and baseball for 18 years.
In his recent retirement, Dan has focused even more on yet another one of his helping platforms–mentoring.
When in August of 2020, it was announced that Big Brothers Big Sisters in the area would cease operations, due to the pandemic challenges in fundraising, a committee of dedicated local volunteers decided to continue the good work of mentoring by forming All In Mentoring (AIM), a nonprofit organization, in 2021.
In the program, which now has 30 matches, mentors meet with kids who can benefit from the opportunity to be mentored, for about half an hour each week.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters had 75 matches in Waverly, so we know the need is there,” Dan said.
In addition to the mentoring, he also uses his hands-on skills, making cutting boards in his workshop which are used for fundraising for AIM or other local charities.
“I enjoy making them,” he said.
When his wife retires soon, in June, after 41 years of running an in-home daycare, Dan is excited that they will be able to travel, kayak and fish together and also run after the grandkids.
He said receiving the award, which comes in the form of a watch with an inscription, has been emotional for him.
“I hope folks remember me more for my ability to pull folks together to get something done than for what I have done myself,” he said.