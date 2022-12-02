The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has reached a proposed settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations concerning resident care at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with disabilities.

The settlement, which is in the form of a proposed consent decree that still must be approved by a federal judge, is intended to address the Justice Department’s claims that the state has violated the constitutional rights of Glenwood residents and exposed them to unreasonable harm.