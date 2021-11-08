Friday’s stage – the biggest of the season – was built a year ago, under the lights of an empty Go-Hawk Stadium.
After getting eliminated from the playoffs, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock football team gathered for a handful of extra practice sessions that were allowed under the Iowa High School Athletic Association rules.
The Go-Hawks used that time to solidify a foundation for the 2021 season. They developed early chemistry and an identity – one featuring toughness, fortitude and grittiness.
That foundation helped carry W-SR to Friday’s pivotal showdown against Bondurant-Farrar, with a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and the Class 4A state semifinals on the line. For the first time since 2007, W-SR is heading back to the UNI-Dome.
But the Go-Hawks (10-1) were tested, especially early.
Trailing by 12 points and carrying little momentum into halftime, the Go-Hawks flexed their muscles one final time at home, regrouped and overpowered the Bluejays during a 36-25 win to advance to the 4A semifinals.
“It just shows you the character of this team that they were willing a year ago to come out (here),” Go-Hawks coach Mark Hubbard said. “It’s really no surprise that they fought as hard as they did (Friday) because they’ve been working at it for a full year.”
Bondurant-Farrar’s explosive offense behind the speed of sophomore running back Titus Cram provided a few surprises in the first half. Down 7-0, Cram punctuated an 11-play drive with a 2-yard dive into the end zone to tie it, 7-7, with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bluejays took their first lead of the night in the final seconds of the opening quarter. Junior quarterback Colby Collison hit senior receiver Nolan Meyer for a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 13-7 lead.
Cram, one of the top backs in 4A this season, hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass to hand his team a 19-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
“They came out hard, they came out swinging in the first half,” W-SR junior running back McCrae Hagarty said. “We just had to come back. We had to swing back and take them to that dark alley.”
Bondurant-Farrar carried that lead into the locker room, and the visitors controlled much of the pace and flow of the first half. Bondurant-Farrar had the ball for nearly 11 minutes in the first quarter, and its only scoring play was a big one through the air in the second quarter. W-SR, meanwhile, had the ball for more than 11 minutes in the second quarter but couldn’t muster any points.
“They made some great plays,” Hubbard added. “They batted down some balls. We had a couple tough penalties. Cram made some great plays. He’s a great playmaker. Second half, I think we were able to just lean on them and wear them down a little bit.”
W-SR did just that.
The Go-Hawks opened the second half with a 10-play drive before Hagarty pounded his way across the goal line for a 1-yard score to make it a 19-14 Bondurant-Farrar lead. Hagarty carried the ball eight times during the drive.
“Our O-line, that’s the biggest reason I did good (Friday),” said Hagarty, who rushed for a game-high 242 yards and four touchdowns. … They did great.”
W-SR recovered a fumble inside the Bondurant-Farrar 30, and the home team capitalized when senior quarterback Grant Halverson hit Hagarty for a 13-yard touchdown pass to give W-SR a 20-19 lead.
The Blue Jays answered right back when Cram broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run and a 25-20 lead.
Hagarty handed the Go-Hawks a 26-25 lead with a 33-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter. The Go-Hawks never trailed again.
A 29-yard field goal off the right foot of junior Simon Ott gave the Go-Hawks some breathing room, 29-25, midway through the fourth quarter.
Later, Tyler Gayer sealed the win.
The junior defensive back kept pace with Bluejays receiver Nolan Meyer and, when Collison’s pass deflected off Meyer’s fingertips, Gayer snagged it out of the air, turned, pivoted and raced 39 yards to the Bluejays’ 17 with under 4 minutes to play in regulation.
“We read pass, I dropped back,” Gayer said. “I was running with my guy, kind of looked back and then I just felt the ball in my hands. Caught it, turned around and ran.
“It was just crazy. All of my teammate celebrating with me, it was awesome.”
W-SR will play Lewis Central at 4 p.m. Thursday at the UNI-Dome in the first 4A semifinal. Cedar Rapids Xavier and Winterset will play in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s the next step,” Hubbard said. “We’re happy we got this done and we’re going to enjoy this, and then we’ve still got goals, and so we’re going to keep working.”
W-SR 36,
BONDURANT-FARRAR 25
Bonurant-Farrar ……… 13 6 6 0 – 25
Waverly-Shell Rock ….. 7 0 19 10 – 36
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
W-SR: Hagarty 64 run (Ott kick), 10:09.
B-F: Cram 2 run (Pfaltzgraff kick), 5:17.
B-F: Meyer 15 pass from Collison (kick failed), 0:05.
Second Quarter
B-F: Cram 68 pass from Collison (run failed), 6:41.
Third Quarter
W-SR: Hagarty 1 run (Ott kick), 8:04.
W-SR: Hagarty 13 pass from Halverson (run failed), 6:51.
B-F: Cram 80 run (run failed), 6:39.
W-SR: Hagarty 33 run (run failed), 5:43.
Fourth Quarter
W-SR: Ott 29 field goal, 4:36.
W-SR: Hagarty 13 run (Ott kick), 3:02.
TEAM STATISTICS
Bondurant-Farrar W-SR
First downs 15 22
Total Yards 304 426
Rushes-Yards 31-132 54-360
Passing Yards 172 66
Comp-Att-Int 10-16-1 5-15-0
Punt returns-Yards 1-0 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yards 3-52 3-52
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-38
Time of possession 19:30 28:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Bondurant-Farrar: Cram 25-152, Meyer 2-11, Riak 1-(minus-10), Collison 2-(minus-18), TEAM 1-(minus-3). W-SR: Hagarty 27-242, Newsom 14-61, Folkerts 5-23, Ott 2-17, Halverson 4-10, Wilson 1-8, TEAM 1-(minus-1).
Passing
Bondurant-Farrar: Collison 10-16-1 172. W-SR: Halverson 5-15-0 66.
Receiving
Bondurant-Farrar: Meyer 4-39, Barkema 3-47, Cram 2-79, Casky 1-7. W-SR: Hagarty 2-20, Newsom 1-31, McDonald 1-12, Wilson 1-3.
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Bondurant-Farrar
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Powers 7-12-19, Mitchell 3-6-9, Cram 7-1-8, Turner 4-4-8, Fulton 4-2-6, Meislahn 4-2-6, Meyer 2-4-6, Baker 2-2-4, Barkema 2-1-3, Reha 2-0-2, Harms 0-2-2, Casky 0-1-1, Collison 0-1-1, D. Hayworth 0-1-1, T. Hayworth 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Turney ½-½, Meislahn ½-½. Pass breakups: Cram 1, Meyer 1, Barkema 1.
W-SR
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): McDonald 2-6-8, Newsom 5-2-7, Dewey 4-2-6, Roose 4-2-6, Hagarty 3-1-4, Ott 0-4-4, Armstrong 1-2-3, Gayer 0-3-3, Folkerts 1-1-2, Stockdale 1-1-2, Walker 1-1-2, Wilson 1-1-2, Miller 1-0-1, Soesbe 1-0-1. Sacks: McDonald 1-6, Newsom 1-10, Hagarty 1-12. Tackles for loss: McDonald 1½-8, Newsom 2-11, Hagarty 2½-14½, Ott 1-3½, Gayer ½-½, Walker ½-1½. Forced fumbles: Newsom 1, Hagarty 1. Fumble recoveries: Newsom 1-0, Hagarty 1-0, Walker 1-0. Interceptions: Gayer 1-39. Pass breakups: Roose 1.