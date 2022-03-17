WAVERLY – As St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School commemorates Lent, historical presentations that touch on various subjects pertaining to St. Paul’s rich history is something that is highly encouraged to the general audience to attend to. Don Meyer is a member of the church who will be discussing on March 23 how important it was for the current St. Paul’s sanctuary to be built.
The program begins at noon with a Taizé and intercessory prayer worship service in the Anderson Chapel. If you have prayer requests, contact the church office at 319-352-3850.
A Lenten dinner will be served from 5-6:15 p.m. for a freewill offering. Lenten Family Worship will occur at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Holden Evening Prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The 150th Anniversary Historical Presentation will begin following the 6:30 p.m. service in the sanctuary.
Don Meyer will be giving his insight and expertise on why the sanctuary needed to be built and how it brought not only the St. Paul’s community together but the Waverly community and their families as well.
All are invited to attend our various events for this week’s Lenten program and for more information on the 150th Anniversary proceedings, please visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.