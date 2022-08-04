Donald “Don” Soldwisch, 85 of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com