Donald “Don” E. Stoffregen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Don was born in Tripoli, IA, on June 7, 1934, the son of Herman and Clara (Winning) Stoffregen. He attended school in Waverly. Starting his 40-year long career with John Deere, in 1955 working as a Machinist and Inspector. He also built and renovated homes in the Cedar Valley, working for Merv Sells. In 1956, he joined the US Army serving in Germany during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Don served in the US Army Reserves until his honorable discharged in 1962. Don married the love of his life, Marlys Henning, June 7, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. They shared nearly 65 happily married years together before Marlys’ death this past March.
Don was known for being a family man who was always there for his family. He never missed a game, concert, or special event for his children or grandchildren. He loved to coach baseball with his children and grandchildren’s little league teams and would play catcher for the grandchildren practicing their pitching. He was an avid gardener and loved woodworking.
Don is survived by his children, Todd Stoffregen of Colorado, Traci Brandt of Janesville, Tory Stoffregen of Massachusetts, and Tanya Hanks of Cedar Falls; 5 grandchildren, Johnathan, Jennifer, Chloe, Tanner, and Danielle; and 6 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Blake, Hunter, Kooper, Aaliyah, and Adalynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys Stoffregen; and siblings, Burdine Cooper, Burnett Ingersoll, Orville Stoffregen, Romona Benning, Jerry Stoffregen, and Richard Stoffregen.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Don’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation starting one hour prior. A reception will be held immediately following in the Fellowship Hall at St. John Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.