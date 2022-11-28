Donald Edward Roeder, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, November 22, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He was born May 25, 1939 in Oelwein, son of Raymond and Carrie Holland Roeder. He was raised in Hazleton, Iowa and graduated from Hazleton High School in 1957.
Following high school graduation, Don entered the United States Army with training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He then served in the National Guard of Iowa receiving his honorable discharge on April 7, 1960. He was also honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of Iowa on May 3, 1961 and then honorably discharged from the US Army on March 31, 1965.
On August 29, 1987, Don was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Baia at Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, Iowa. They resided in Waverly from September 1987 to November 2019 when they moved to Cedar Falls. Don was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Don worked for John Deere in Waterloo for 36 years, from Jan. 15, 1959 until his retirement on March 31, 1995.
Don loved baseball and volunteered for 21 years as a Little League umpire in Gilbertville and Waverly. He enjoyed participating in the games and watching the youth develop athletic skills as they progressed though Little League. He was an avid sports fan of football, basketball and baseball.
Don enjoyed traveling the world and going on cruises with his wife and family members, attending major league baseball games throughout the US, playing golf, and spending time with family and friends.
Don’s memory is honored by his wife, Barbara of Cedar Falls; a brother, Bob Roeder; two sisters, Carol (Tom) Schaefer and Gayle (Daryl) Wahl; nephews and niece, Kevin, Anthony and Kim.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 10:30 Monday, Nov. 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, where full military rites will be conducted by Waverly Area Veterans Post and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: directed to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Arlene Baia or Bonnie Baia Memorial Scholarship Fund or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.