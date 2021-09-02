Donald “Tiny” Joseph Weigel, 69, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home from pancreatic cancer. He was born on November 25, 1951, at Manchester, the son of Robert and Germaine (Drees) Weigel. Tiny was raised in the Earlville area and graduated in 1970 from Maquoketa Valley High School. After graduation, Tiny worked in construction.
Tiny met Deb Kruse at a stock car race on a blind date on July 14,1974. On October 1, 1977, Tiny was united in marriage to Deb at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Three daughters were born to this union. Tiny and Deb lived in Manchester for eight years before moving to Strawberry Point. Tiny worked with Duane Sherman for several years before starting his own construction company, Tiny’s Home Improvement. He also worked as maintenance manager for Yankee Settlement, Strawberry Point Leisure Homes and Strawberry Homes. Tiny was also a valued employee of Leonard-Muller Funeral Home for almost 6 years.
Tiny was a long-time member of St. Mark Catholic Church. He was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye fan and a long-time football season ticket holder. Tiny also enjoyed boating, going to his cabin on Esmann Island, and traveling. He liked classic car cruises and especially enjoyed driving his 1970 Chevelle convertible.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Deb Weigel of Strawberry Point; his three daughters, Mica (Josh) Geistkemper, Ciara (Spencer) Rave, and Tessa (Kyle Kelchen) Weigel all of Manchester; six grandchildren, Harper, Harlow, and Briggs Geistkemper, Blayr and Crew Rave, and Ava Besch; his three sisters, Wilma (Steve) Billhorn and LuAnn McQuillen of Manchester, and LaVonne “Lovey” Guetzko of Olathe, Kansas; his brother, Joe (Anna) Weigel of Manchester; his brothers-in-law, Lance Billhorn of Manchester, Lee (Patti) Kruse of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Chris (Pam) Kruse of Earlville; and many nieces and nephews.
Tiny was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Kathy Gorkow, Marjean Billhorn, and Marilyn Corcoran; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Fred Ries; and his in-laws, Walter and Catherine Kruse.
In honor of Tiny’s love for the Iowa Hawkeyes, please support his passion by wearing Hawkeye apparel to the visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, Iowa, with Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m., on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.
Interment will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery – Manchester, Iowa.