Donald Wayne Lahr, 87, of Waverly, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, while on a much-anticipated fishing trip with his three sons and friends in Juneau, Alaska.
Don was born December 17, 1935, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Will B. and Ethel (Hodgson) Lahr. He was president of the graduating class of 1954 from Shell Rock High School and then earned a BA from the University of Northern Iowa. On August 27, 1955, he was united in marriage to Kay Joan Brownson at the Methodist Church in Waverly. He was employed by Koehring in Waverly from 1959-1995 and then with Transport America in Eagan, Minnesota from 1995 until his retirement on April 1, 1999. Don and Kay continued to live in Waverly as well as wintering in Texas for many years where they made many dear friends. Don and Kay were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. In 2021, Kay passed away and Don remained a resident of Waverly.
Don made family time a priority. Sundays were considered “family day” and included canoeing, sledding, playing tennis, camping and breakfast at Cedar Bend. Each year he took off the week between Christmas and New Years to spend time with his family where they played games and put together puzzles. Yearly fishing trips to Canada were always a highlight for Don. He achieved his lifelong dream of fishing in Alaska this month where he caught the first King Salmon of the season. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, especially bridge, and loved to travel. Along with Kay they were part of the NOMADS for many years where they were a part of service-related trips throughout the country.
Don was a fan of many sports teams. He followed the Iowa Hawkeyes closely, especially football and men’s and women’s basketball. He also cheered for the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and the Golden State Warriors.
Don is survived by his children; Rhonda Ruppert of Cresco, David (Sandy) Lahr of Waverly, Russ (Lynn) Lahr of Waverly, Dan (Penny) Lahr of Mechanicsville and Sue Lahr of Waverly and 19 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay, son-in-law, Nick Ruppert, and sisters; Joyce Spatz, Donna Mae Klamm and Betty Marie Lahr.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service. Refreshments will follow the service at the Waverly Homes Community Center. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187