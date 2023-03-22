Donald William Bahe, 82, of Waverly, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Don was born May 27, 1940, the son of Elmer and Bertha (Brandt) Bahe on the home farm outside of Waverly. He was baptized June 16, 1940, and confirmed April 11, 1954, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian. He attended country school and parochial school at St. Paul’s Church-Artesian. On November 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Charlene Saunders at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He was in the National Guard and Army Reserves from 1962-1968. He was employed by Waverly Sales Barn, Artesian Creamery, Armour Fertilizer Plant and Jens Olesen Construction Co (which later became Prairie Construction) for 43 years as a heavy equipment and crane operator. After retirement at the age of 62, Don and Darrell Blasberg formed B&B Crane Service. During all his jobs, he farmed his parent’s farm which he later owned. He also loved raising and selling cattle along with help from his wife and two sons.
Don was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Upon retiring in 2004, Don and Charlene started to spend their winters in Donna, Texas, a tradition they continued for 18 years. In 2008, he was diagnosed with a rare muscle disease called Inclusion Body Myositis, which became debilitating over the years.
Don is survived by his wife, Charlene, two sons; Dean (Trisha) Bahe of Waverly and Dwayne (Christina) Bahe of West Des Moines, three grandchildren; Jessica Bahe of Waverly, Jacob Bahe of Tripoli and Camryn Bahe of West Des Moines, one great grandchild; Kaysen Bahe and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Arlene (Marvin) Gamm.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Evangelical Cemetery, rural Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
