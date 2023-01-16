Donna Hoins, 86, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Happy Siesta Healthcare Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Donna Lou Hoins was born on August 3, 1936, the daughter of Richard and Adena (Fintel) Fangmeyer on a farm east of Chester, Nebraska. She was baptized on August 16, 1936, and confirmed on April 2, 1950, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Byron, Nebraska. She attended district 69 country school in Deshler, Nebraska through the 8th grade and graduated from Deshler High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Hubert Hoins on August 19, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron, Nebraska.
Donna worked as a nurse’s aide at the Osceola Hospital in Osceola, Nebraska and at Thayer County Memorial Hospital in Hebron, Nebraska. In 1969, the couple moved to Iowa and started farming 10 miles north of Waverly on the Iserman farm. In December of 1983, the family moved one mile east of Horton, where they continued to farm with R & M Farms until retiring.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian where she was very active and also a member of the LWML. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and quilting.
Donna is survived by her children, Ramona (Dale) Holtzen of Davenport, Nebraska; Kevin (Barbie) Hoins of Trumbll, Nebraska; Russell (Denise) Hoins of Hawkeye, Iowa; Gerald Hoins of Hasting, Nebraska; Gregg (Kristine) Hoins of Waterville, Iowa; and Joleen (Dave) Sorenson, La Crosse, Wisconsin; 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Powell of Grand Island, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert; an infant sister, Marlis; brother, Willis Fangmeyer; and a brother-in-law, Gordon Powell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Artesian, rural Waverly with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 pm until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — Artesian and online condolences for Donna can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Hoins family with arrangements. 319-352-1187