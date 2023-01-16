Donna Hoins, 86, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Happy Siesta Healthcare Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Donna Lou Hoins was born on August 3, 1936, the daughter of Richard and Adena (Fintel) Fangmeyer on a farm east of Chester, Nebraska. She was baptized on August 16, 1936, and confirmed on April 2, 1950, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Byron, Nebraska. She attended district 69 country school in Deshler, Nebraska through the 8th grade and graduated from Deshler High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Hubert Hoins on August 19, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byron, Nebraska.