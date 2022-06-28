Doris J. Thompson, 92, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. The family will greet family and friends a hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the Thompson family with arrangements.