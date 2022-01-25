Doris Mae Haan, 89, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Doris was born September 10, 1932, in Aplington, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph and Anna (VanLengen) Hook. She attended Aplington grade school and graduated from Aplington High School in 1950. On July 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jacob Haan at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union, three sons were born, Randall, Allan and Gaylen. Doris worked for several different families in the communities of Waverly, Shell Rock, Clarksville and Aplington. She had a passion for helping the elderly with their day-to-day needs.
Doris was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Shell Rock where she was a soloist, Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent for over 30 years. She taught AWANA and led women’s group. In addition, she led bible studies at Allison Rehabilitation Center, Parkersburg and Clarksville Nursing Homes, Shell Rock Healthcare Center and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. For 32 years she provided monthly “Donuts and Devotions” at the Allison, Clarksville and Shell Rock Nursing Homes where she would lead hymn sing-a-longs for the residents. In her free time she enjoyed reading, playing games especially Rummikub and Rook, and gardening.
Doris is survived by her three sons; Randall Joe (Julie) Haan, of Kansas City, Missouri, Allan (Linda) Haan, of Cedar Falls, and Gaylen Jon Haan, of Shell Rock, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jacob, three brothers; Rudolph, Ben and Harlan Hook, one sister; Rozella Huisinga, and a daughter-in-law, Dolly Raber-Haan.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Alan Dicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
