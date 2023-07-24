Doris (Steere) Lovejoy, 76 of Charles City, IA went to Heaven on July 13, 2023.
Born to Leonard and Velma (Miller) Steere. She was raised at her family farm in rural Allison, IA and had one brother, Dean.
She received her high school diploma from Allison High School in Allison, IA. She received her associates degree from Waldorf College in Forest City, IA and bachelor degree from Warburg College in Waverly, IA.
She was united in marriage to Rich on December 19, 1970 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, IA.
Together they resided in Waverly and had 4 children. Daughter Sheri Mundt, son Cory Lovejoy, and twins, son Matthew Lovejoy and daughter Kristy (Peter) Lovejoy. 6 Grand-girls, Kate and Kora Frein, Miranda (Tom), Alyssa, Kourtney (Jaden), and Vanessia Mundt.
Doris was a member at St. John’s in Charles City, IA and prior member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, IA.
She worked for Waverly-Shell Rock schools, Lois’ donut shop, Bartles Lutheran Retirement Home, and Burger King, all in Waverly, IA.
She is proceeded in death by her mother, father, and brother.
She asked for nothing, but gave everything. She loved immensely. She would feed others before herself. She was selfless. She’s an inspiration. The kindest soul. You’d never miss a hug from her, so please take a moment and hug someone.
In her honor, a celebration of life will be held at her favorite place she visited daily, McDonald’s. It will be held on her birthday, August 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Charles City, IA McDonald’s, 506 Allison St.
Cards may be sent to 201 L St Charles City, IA 50616.
I would like to thank the nurses at FCMC, 11th St Chautauqua, and St. Croix Hospice. Also, thank you to Joanne Starr, her caretakers, and her supported community living workers.