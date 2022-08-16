Dorothy Anne Swinton passed away at her home in Waverly, Iowa on August 11, 2022 at the age of one hundred years.
Dorothy was born in 1922 in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Lulu Hobert. She graduated from Charles City High School. In addition to her high school diploma she obtained a certificate in clerical and bookkeeping practices.
Dorothy and Edward W. Bennett were united in marriage in Charles City on July 21, 1942. PFC Bennett was killed in action in Germany near Hamborn Castle in the Battle for Paderborn in March 1945.
On August 9, 1947, Dorothy and Donald R. Swinton were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Clair Edward (Lianne) Bennett of Whittier, California and Mark Swinton of Waverly, daughter-law, Jan Swinton of Fallbrook, California, also four grandchildren, Dr. Erin Bennett, Christopher Bennett, Stephanie (Randy) Staab and Jason Swinton, plus two great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, her parents, her son Michael H. Swinton, her husband, Donald R. Swinton in 2013, a grandson Andrew Swinton, her sister Phyllis Hobert and her brother Bob Hobert.
She was a member of the Waverly Baptist Church from the time she moved to Waverly. She served on many committees over the years, devoting many hours for helping with children’s activities to providing service and food for all the church luncheons.
Dorothy was an avid fisherwoman, relishing fishing in the northern lakes of Wisconsin in the old days, stream fishing for trout in northeastern Iowa and the Sierra mountain streams, and digging for clams on the beaches of Southern California. In fact, for a time, she was a DNR record holder for having caught the largest trout in an Iowa stream.
She was very interested in genealogy and kept records of the family history in the neatest of handwriting. She often recounted her childhood experiences growing up on a homestead family farm outside of Charles City where she was taught and then cultivated the art of fine farmhouse cooking. One of her specialties was a fine pheasant dinner.
Her grandmother taught her to sew on a treadle machine when she was a child. She maintained her seamstress skills into adulthood even sewing bags for the industrial machines at Carnation.
She was a true literary talent and has left behind many writings and notes for her family to cherish.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City with Pastor Val Swinton officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.