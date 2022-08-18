Dorothy E. (Struck) Brandenburg, 98, formerly of Tripoli and Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday evening, August 15, 2022, under Cedar Valley Hospice Care at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Dorothy was born on June 5, 1924, near Tripoli, Iowa, Bremer County, to Siegfried and Anna (Weise) Struck. She was baptized on June 29th, 1924 at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, Iowa. She was confirmed at this church on April 10, 1938.