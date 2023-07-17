Dorothy J. Wehling, 89, of Sumner, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20 at St. John Lutheran Church in the Parrish Hall and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Dorothy's family.
Dorothy Jean, daughter of Andrew and Malinda (Sauerbrei) Nicklaus was born July 23, 1933, at the family’s home, rural Tripoli. She was baptized on August 11, 1933, by Rev. C. J. Mardorf at Grace Lutheran Church and confirmed, also at Grace Lutheran Church. Dorothy received her education in the Tripoli Schools. On September 23, 1951, she was united in marriage with Raymond Wehling at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. Dorothy worked as a server for a few local restaurants, worked at the sale barn in Waverly, and the Hillcrest Home in Sumner for over twenty five years. She was a long time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner where she was involved in W.E.L.C.A. Dorothy enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling, bowling (was in a local bowling league), square dancing, and loved playing cards (especially 500 and Euchre).
Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara (Dale) Matthias of Sumner, Allen (Becky) Wehling of Marengo, Gary (Lauri) Wehling of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Brenda (Dan) Kirchmann of Sumner, and Brian (Andrea) Wehling of Dunkerton; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Leon (Mary) Nicklaus of Sumner, Karla Kay Nicklaus of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Janice (Jay) Schweer of Davenport and Linda Niedert of Sumner; sister-in-law, Joanne Nicklaus of Hudson; and brother-in-law, Harold (Margaret) Wehling of Waterloo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray on February 18, 2022; an infant daughter; son-in-law, Dan Pleggenkuhle; and siblings, Andy Nicklaus, Darlene Boedecker, Velma Schnor, and Carlyle Nicklaus.