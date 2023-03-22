Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.