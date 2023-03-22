Dorothy Ruth Reints, 97 of Rushford, Minnesota, died peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023, at Good Shepherd Bremmer Suites in Rushford, Minnesota
Dorothy was born December 9, 1925, in Shell Rock the daughter of Albert Ernest and Ruth Mettler (Banfield) Courbat. She attended the Shell Rock Schools and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. On August 18, 1946, Dorothy was united in marriage to Gerhard Reints. Gerhard’s job with Gamble Skogmo took them to many states in the Midwest and eventually landed them in Helena, Montana, where Dorothy fell in love with the mountains and trout fishing. She was an accomplished seamstress, self-taught artist and furniture maker, gardener, avid reader and most of all a wonderful mother.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter Gayle Emilie Simpson and her husband Michael O’Kelly Simpson of Lanesboro, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Steven Bro (wife Julie), Emily Osterhus (husband Christopher); three great granddaughters, Joanne Bro, Ava Osterhus, and Ella Osterhus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Joanne Bro, four brothers, George, Kenny, Dale and Shine Courbat and a sister, Gladys Jacobs.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321