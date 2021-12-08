If you have tried to cross U.S. Highway 218 from North Maple Street in Janesville on your way to downtown Waverly for a breakfast with buddies at the Wild Carrot, you may find yourself stuck at the stop sign for a while, waiting as semis, trucks and SUVs roar by, headed southward.
Eventually, you catch a moment to inch forward safely, and get to the median where another stop sign warns of the dangers ahead.
It might take you another 5 minutes or more at that very spot, for the northbound traffic to open a brief window for you to squeeze in safely, and then you will be on your way to the famed Waverly eatery.
The Iowa DOT is planning on addressing some of the safety concerns of drivers that happen in that stretch of Highway 218 by implementing a three-year plan.
The $42-million project will be launched in the fall of 2023 and will cover an approximately 2.4-mile stretch between the Cedar River in Janesville and Business Highway 218/Fourth Street in Waverly in Bremer County.
The DOT held a public meeting on Monday, at the Riviera Roose Events Center in Janesville to share the proposed improvement. It was an informal presentation, with about 50 in attendance, according to Jacob Page, district design engineer with the Iowa DOT District 2 office.
If you missed the meeting, you will get a chance to provide feedback online until Dec. 20. You can also view a slideshow presentation here: https://www.news.iowadot.gov/pim/2021/11/us-218-in-bremer-county.html.
WHAT THE PROJECT ENTAILS
It includes creating frontage roads, closing the existing highway access points and building an interchange at 260th Street.
Pete Hjelmstad, a Field Services coordinator for District 2, told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday that all the driveways and the side roads between Janesville and Waverly would be closed, similar to the model that happened between Cedar Falls and Janesville when the Cedar-Wapsie Road overpass was built.
Frontage roads would be built to give residents access to the highway through a new interchange that would be built at 260th Street. Two houses have been purchased to accommodate the frontage roads, and a third one is in the process of being acquired, Hjelmstad added.
Increased traffic and resulting safety concerns are the reason for the realignment of the highway, Hjelmstad added.
He said that the bid letting will begin in July of 2023, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of that year.
The main portion of the construction will happen in the spring of 2024, and continue through 2025 and in part in 2026.
“During the winter months traffic will not be head to head,” Hjelmstad said.