Douglas Alfred Zahn was born in Waverly, Iowa on August 11, 1943. His parents were Alfred Arthur Zahn and Odile (Latour) Zahn. Doug never knew his father as he died before his birth. Later his mother remarried Jim Volk and they had two daughters, Doug’s sisters, Kathryn and Collette Volk.
Doug attended Waverly High School where he played string bass in the Swing Band and in the Wartburg College Symphony. He also sang in the All-State Chorus. After his junior year he was selected to attend the National Science Foundation program at the University of Iowa where he studied science and mathematics. Doug graduated from Waverly High School in 1961.
Doug graduated from the University of Iowa. During the summers of his college years, he worked as an actuarial trainee for several insurance companies, in Chicago, New York City and Hartford. Followed by graduate school at Harvard, where he received his doctorate in statistics in 1969.
After grad school, Doug moved to Tallahassee where he began his teaching career and became a tenured faculty member of the Statistics Department at Florida State University. He retired from there in 2005.
He developed a Statistical Consulting and Communication course for the Office of National Statistics in London, England, where he taught along with his wife Andrea for nine years.
Ultimately, Doug began to focus on writing books. His final book, Stumbling Blocks to Stepping Stones – a Guide to Successful Meetings and Working Relationships, explains his understanding about how mindful communications enables great effectiveness.
His two sons were born in Tallahassee, Derick Douglas Zahn in 1972 and Devin Douglas Zahn in 1975. He married Andrea Marie Wilson in May of 1984, and they made their home in Tallahassee Florida until his passing on July 3, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister,
Dr. Kathryn Sexton Foell.
He is survived by his sister, Colette Kopeck (Paul), brother-law Dirk Foell, and sons Derek Zahn (Marie) and Devin Zahn (Elisa).
A celebration of life was held at Killearn Methodist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, on July 15, 2023.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/locatiom/tallahasse-cremation for the Zahn family.