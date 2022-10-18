Douglas “Doug” Lee Kiefer, 77, of Cedar Falls, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home.
Doug was born January 14, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Velma (Schmidt) Kiefer. He attended Janesville High School where he was a four year letterwinner in four sports; football, track, basketball and baseball, graduating in 1963. He then attended Upper Iowa University where he was a member of the 1964 National Championship football team. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He then returned to Upper Iowa to earn his bachelor’s degree in business. On February 25, 1984, he was united in marriage to Nancy Sorge at Mt. Hope Methodist Church. Doug farmed his entire working life on the Rockin-K Dairy Farm and was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office from 2003 until his retirement in 2020. Doug remained active on the farm until the time of his passing.
Doug enjoyed woodworking, making barn quilts and watching Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball. He loved being on the farm and working outside. Together with his family they showed dairy cattle for several years and was just starting to get into beef cattle. Doug was the dairy superintendent at the National Cattle Congress for over ten years. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching Fox News.
Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy of Cedar Falls, three children; Patty (Patrice) Rietveld of Woerden, Netherlands, Dustin (Amber) Kiefer of Cedar Falls and Danielle (Nick) Teisinger of Denver, Iowa, seven grandchildren; Lauren Rietveld, Dallas, Addilynn and Dalton “Sparky” Kiefer, Lydia, Kylee and Kamden Teisinger, two sisters; Judy (Duane) Judisch of Cedar Falls and Sue (Wyatt) Reynolds of Norman, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lloyd and a sister, Laura.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly. Military Rites will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
