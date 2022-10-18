Douglas “Doug” Lee Kiefer, 77, of Cedar Falls, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home.

Doug was born January 14, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Velma (Schmidt) Kiefer. He attended Janesville High School where he was a four year letterwinner in four sports; football, track, basketball and baseball, graduating in 1963. He then attended Upper Iowa University where he was a member of the 1964 National Championship football team. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He then returned to Upper Iowa to earn his bachelor’s degree in business. On February 25, 1984, he was united in marriage to Nancy Sorge at Mt. Hope Methodist Church. Doug farmed his entire working life on the Rockin-K Dairy Farm and was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office from 2003 until his retirement in 2020. Doug remained active on the farm until the time of his passing.