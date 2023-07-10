Waverly merchants hosted their annual Ridiculous Days sales on Saturday, continuing a local tradition.
Downtown Waverly was filled with people strolling the streets and rummaging through all the sales racks and tables the various vendors and merchants had out on the sidewalks. While strolling through the streets of downtown people were able to hear hit songs from Taylor Swift to Imagine Dragons played by Chet Reagan in front of Bo Studios.
This year’s event consisted of 29 sidewalk vendors like Engelbrecht Farms, Kennedy Freeze Drying, 31 Gifts. Similar to past years events, Waverly Chamber of Commerce tourism and special events director Tiffany Schrage said that these are “again great numbers this year”, for the amount of involvement in this year’s event.
Among those 29 contributors at Ridiculous Days was a new vendor at the event, Kennedy Freeze Drying, where they freeze dry various goodies.
Husband and wife Mckenzie and Cory Kennedy bought a freeze dryer and took a crack at the business back in April and it has taken off since then. They currently sell freeze dried ice cream sandwiches, skittles, jolly ranchers and candy apple pops. Not only do they plan on selling these sweet treats they also want to dabble in backpacking meals and freeze dry more fruits.
“Kind of expand ourselves a bit,” Mckenzie said.
With all the curiosity from passerbyers Mckenzie said, “Not many people have seen this before and it’s really fun to bring something new.” Kennedy Freeze Drying is based out of Clarksville and is sold at the Shell Rock Farmers Market, the Waverly Market and at Mavens Market in Traer, with hopes to start selling at the Waverly Farmers Market soon. The Ridiculous Days event gave them great foot traffic for their business.
Not only were sidewalk vendors selling food but also flowers. Engelbrecht Farms were selling bouquets of flowers ranging in various bright colors. This is how the business originally started by giving out flowers to family and friends from the yard. From there they got a garden in the city and now are selling flowers at the Waverly Farmers Market and at the Engelbrecht farm. Besides selling flowers to the public the business caters to florists and some special events or occasions. Tricia Engelbrecht said it’s better networking on ridiculous days in comparison to the main booth at the Waverly Farmers Market where there is more activity.
In addition to the various vendors on the sidewalks of downtown, the stores on the strip also provided sales in and outside of the shops. The Waverly Market hosted several vendors inside the building. Owner Tim Lalk and his wife Rebecca originally wanted this to be a clothing store but found that the building was a bit large for what they wanted to provide and then the decision was made to host small businesses “that want to be downtown but don’t necessarily have the space or want to pay to pick a spot,” Tim said.
The market has monthly spots for pop up vendors. Currently the market hosts a variety of artists, even some that do live art right in the building for people to watch. The idea for the market was created when Lalk and his wife were in South Carolina and saw a place full of vendors and they knew that’s what they wanted to see right here in Waverly. The market opened in January.
“The community seems to really like it, all original and authentic, it’s very unique and high quality and gets a lot of excitement out of it,” Tim said.
All the vendors hosted in the market have to sell handmade, authentic items that are created by the vendors. The products have to be of great quality and most importantly local or from Iowa. Tim likes to see a variety of vendors in the market and he would also like to see more clothing vendors.
“The more variety the better,” Tim said.
The Waverly Market saw a lot of people during the sales day, by 10 a.m. the market had seen approximately 200 people.
“I think they really like the idea,” Tim said.
Not only did the Waverly Market participate, but so did the Wild Carrot. The local restaurant provided food and drinks inside and outside the shop, as well as sale items from inside the store on their sidewalk sale table. Helping serve customers outside were employees dressed in carrot outfits. Passerbyers could also walk into the Wild Carrot and take a look at all the various products from home decorations to tumblers and other items and treats. Owner Toni Fisher said that there wasn’t as much foot traffic this weekend as there has been in the past.
“There’s empty parking spots outfront and that’s not normal and that doesn’t happen on a regular day,” she said. The Wild Carrot will celebrate 12 years of doing business in November.
Kara Howard with 31 Gifts provided customers with patterned wallets, totes and utility bags to carry throughout daily life. Howard originally started as a customer of 31 Gifts and enjoyed the products so much that she turned the hobby into a business, becoming a sales person for the brand.
“It’s a love for 31 products and a fun hobby,” Howard said. This love and hobby has been seen at this event for four years. “It’s a way for me to buy and sell and interact with the community.”
Besides the annual sales day Howard also does pop up sales from her home base but the main set up is at the annual sales event.
“We always have amazing foot traffic through here on Ridiculous Days,” Howard said.