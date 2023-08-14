Doyle L. Wegner, 75, of Sumner, died unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Crosspoint Church (215 3rd St. NW, the NW entrance is handicap accessible) in Waverly with Rev. Jonathan Barthalow and Rev. Gary Pilcher officiating. The committal service with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 16 at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 15 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Doyle’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Doyle Lee, son of Ralph and Bernice (Quass) Wegner was born September 16, 1947, at the family’s home, rural Randalia. He received his elementary education in Fairbank and graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1965. After graduation, Doyle drove school bus for the Wapsie Valley School District for a brief period, prior to serving in the United States Air Force as a mechanic from 1966 until being honorably discharged in 1970. One August day in 1967 when Doyle was on leave, he was at Lake Oelwein, and it was there he met Linda Harnisch. The couple dated for three months and on November 16, 1967, at 9:30 PM, the couple was united in marriage at a Chapel on McChord Air Force Base in Washington. A couple years later on August 29, 1969, a daughter was born to this union, Rachelle. Following Doyle’s honorable discharge in 1970, the family moved to rural Sumner, where Doyle farmed for several years and drove semi. On August 24, 1981, Rachelle died as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. As tragic as this loss was, Doyle committed himself to service and to his Faith in Jesus Christ. In 1986, he began selling insurance and in 1987 he started Wegner Insurance in Sumner. Doyle was a faithful member and leader at Crosspoint Church in Waverly, where he served as a founding board member, was on the greet team, taught faith classes, and became a licensed Pastor, leading worship at Life Line Assembly of God in Denver once a month. In addition to his commitment to his Church, he was an eleven year member of SEMS, Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner and was a member of the Izaak Walton League of America in Waverly (where he taught gun safety courses). Doyle was a licensed private, commercial, instrument and helicopter pilot. In addition to his love of flying, he enjoyed scuba diving, bicycling (rode RAGBRAI thirteen times) and was known for his Doyle Ditty’s.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Linda of Sumner; sister, Linda Rachelle (Larry) Martin of Waterloo; brother, Dennis (Joanne) Wegner of St. Joseph, Missouri; mother-in-law, Joyce Harnisch of Sumner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, father-in-law, Robert Harnisch, and daughter, Rachelle, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Rick, Rande, and Kerry Wegner.