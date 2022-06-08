Getting ice cream with the grandkids is a special treat for Mary Goetzinger and her husband, Terry.
The couple took grandkids Violet Bergmann, 9, and her brother, Oliver, 12, to the Waverly DQ on Tuesday afternoon. Now both retired, Terry as President and GM of ColorFX, and Mary, as an employee of Wartburg College, are able to enjoy their grandkids full time.
And while it is true that no one needs an excuse to go for an ice-cream cone on a hot June afternoon, it is fair to say that the kids had helped their grandparents with working in the yard that day.
Asked what they like about being with grandma and grandpa, the brother and sister were of one mind.
“It’s like a vacation,” Oliver said.
“We always have fun,” Violet agreed.