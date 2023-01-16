Dr. Amy Pilcher, Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Wartburg College will present a Zoom program to the Waverly Branch of AAUW on Thursday, Jan. 19. Her topic is The Intercultural Development Inventory (IDI). The IDI is a cross-cultural assessment used by educational organizations and institutions to build intercultural competence to achieve diversity and inclusion goals and outcomes.
Pilcher recently achieved her IDI certification in cross-cultural assessment of intercultural competence and is licensed to administer the IDI to groups and individuals. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is preceded by a social time and business meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Waverly Branch AAUW programs are open to the public and a Zoom link is available by contacting Waverly Branch officer Kim Folkers (kimberly.folkers@warburg.edu).