Ann Rathe, MD, was recently presented with the health center’s Spirit of Volunteerism award. This award is a way for WHC employees to show appreciation to an employee who volunteers in the community. WHC recognizes one exceptional employee volunteer each year.
Dr. Rathe lives in Waverly and was nominated for her time and dedication to several local organizations, including Waverly Community Sharing Gardens. Dr. Rathe volunteers twice per week from spring through fall planting, harvesting and cleaning garden beds. Last year, the gardens harvested over 14,000 pounds of food.
A $250 donation will be made to Waverly Community Sharing Gardens in Dr. Rathe’s name. Waverly Community Sharing Gardens’ mission is to grow and donate healthy vegetables and fruit from plots in Waverly, to enable area food-insecure families to obtain better nutrition.
Learn more at: www.waverlyia.com/