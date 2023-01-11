The Bremer County Board of Supervisors made the following changes to the county boards and commissions during their Jan. 3 meeting, the first of the year.
On the Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission, they appointed Dr. Bridget Steere-Bollman to replace Kathy Folkerts, whose term was up and has served on the commission for 15 years.
In other changes, Dan Weltner replaced Craig Peterson on the Compensation Commission on the Eminent Domain Proceedings Board. Bill Schwake replaced Dean Conrad. Here are the rest of the appointments.
The following appointments were made by the board of supervisors at the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS (5-year term): Kelly Matt.
BOARD OF HEALTH (3 year term):
Board of Supervisors Alternate – Corey Cerwinske
Joe Sampson
Sally Yungtum
Dr. Courtney Bochmann
III. BREMER WAVERLY LAW ENFORCEMENT BOARD (1-year term):
Dewey Hildebrandt
Corey Cerwinske
Ken Kammeyer- Alternate
IV: CONSERVATION BOARD (5 year term):
Stacey Snyder
V. TOGETHER 4 FAMILIES (1-year term)
Dewey Hildebrandt
Ken Kammeyer- Alternate
VI:E911 (1-year term):
Sheriff Dan Pickett
VII: EASTERN IOWA TOURISM (1-year term):
Andy Hockenson
a.Tiffany Schrage – Alternate
VIII: WAVERLY AREA DEVELOPMENT FUND BOARD (1-year term):
Ken Kammeyer
IX:COMPENSATION COMMISSION ON EMINENT DOMAIN PROCEEDINGS (1 year terms):
OWNER/OPERATOR OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY:
Lynn Brase
Jennifer Demuth
3. Brian Meyer
4. Daniel Weltner
5. Dale Calease
6. Mark Mueller
7. Diane Lenius
b. OWNERS OF CITY PROPERTY:
1. Ron Meyer
2. Melissa Schmall
3. Gerald Vallem
4. Terry Dehmlow
5. Steve Wittenburg
6. De Ann Lahmann
7. Steve Aiello
c. PEOPLE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF PROPERTY VALUE BY REASON OF OCCUPATION:
1. Clarine “Louie” Hartman
2. Lee Peters
3. Brenda Meyer
4. Duane Foelske
5. Bill Schwake
6. Ron Ihde
7. Deb Mummelthei
d. REALTORS – appoint 7
1. Jim Hurley
2. Jennifer Steere
3. Krystal Liebau
4. Jay Ranard
5. Deb Metcalf
6. Ray Dietz
7. Wendy Mohlis
X: GENERAL RELIEF DIRECTOR (1-year term):
Jan Heidemann
XI: EAST CENTRAL MENTAL HEALTH REGION (1-year term):
Dewey Hildebrandt
a.Corey Cerwinske — Alternate
XII:INRCOG BOARD (1-year term)
Dewey Hildebrandt
Corey Cerwinske — Alternate
XIII: INRCOG ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (1-year term):
Ken Kammeyer
Corey Cerwinske — Alternate
XIV: INRCOG HOUSING COUNCIL (1-year term):
1. Ken Kammeyer
2. Donna Mohlis
3. Jay Ranard
XV: INRCOG COMPREHENSIVE SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN (1-year term):
1. Corey Cerwinske
2. Tim Meeker
3. Angie Auel
XVI: INRCOG REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY/POLICY COMMITTEE (1-year term)
Dewey Hildebrandt
XVII: INRCOG REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY – TECHNICAL COMMITTEE (1-year term)
Landon Moore, County Engineer
XVIII: IOWA NORTHLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT (1-year term):
2.Dewey Hildebrandt
a.Corey Cerwinske – Alternate
XIX:MEDICAL EXAMINER (1-year term):
1. Dr. Lee Fagre
XX: COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER INVESTIGATORS (1-year term)
1. Kip Ladage
2. Rod Diercks
Jennifer Becker, Tammy Fleshner — Alternates
XXI:NEICAC—COMMUNITY ACTION (1-year term):
Corey Cerwinske
XXII: NI JUVENILE DETENTION SERVICE COMMISSION (1-year term):
Ken Kammeyer
a.Corey Cerwinske — Alternate
XXIII: NORTHEAST IOWA RESPONSE GROUP (1-year term):
Corey Cerwinske
Kip Ladage — Alternate
XXIV: PATHWAYS – WAVERLY (1-year term):
Ken Kammeyer
XXV: PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION (5-year term):
Bridget Steere-Bollman
XXVI:SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT (1-year term):
Corey Cerwinske
Dewey Hildebrandt – Alternate
XXVII: UPPER CEDAR RIVER WATERSHED MANAGEMENT BOARD:
David Lehman — alternate
XXVIII: UPPER WAPSIPINICON WATERSHED MANAGEMENT BOARD:
David Lehman — alternate
XXIX: WAVERLY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Ken Kammeyer
a.Corey Cerwinske — Alternate
XXX: WEED COMMISSIONER (1-year term):
David Lehman, Roadside Vegetation Mgr.
XXXI: IOWA WORKS CEO BOARD (1-year term):
Ken Kammeyer
XXXII: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COMMISSION (1-year term):
Corey Cerwinske
Dewey Hildebrandt – Alternate