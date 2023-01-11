Bollman

Dr. Bridget Steere-Bollman

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA editorcft@gmail.com

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors made the following changes to the county boards and commissions during their Jan. 3 meeting, the first of the year.

On the Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission, they appointed Dr. Bridget Steere-Bollman to replace Kathy Folkerts, whose term was up and has served on the commission for 15 years.