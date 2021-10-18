Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series focusing on the candidates for the Waverly Health Center board of trustees.
Two seats are up for grabs this November on the Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees, and three candidates — all newcomers to elected office — will be vying for the open volunteer positions.
Roger Johnson, who has served on the board since 2006 is not running for re-election, and Barbara Lutz, who has been on the board since 2013, has left town.
One of the candidates running for the five-member board is a retired physician, Dr. Ronald Flory.
Five months ago, Dr. Flory and his wife, Denise, moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly.
Retired for eight years, Dr. Flory was a family practitioner for 42 years, having spent the last 37 in a Waterloo practice.
Originally from Marion, he took interest in medicine in college, even though his first pick was math and his first love was astrophysics.
“Three semesters of calculus cured that,” he joked. “Then I decided people are more important.”
Dr. Flory wanted to get involved in the hospital in town as a way to serve the community that he now calls home. He has never run for elected office before, but his résumé lists multiple volunteer service positions.
For over 30 years, he acted as the committee chair on the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee at Covenant Medical Center, now known as MercyOne, by far his longest volunteer stint.
In that capacity he reviewed medicines and treatments and developed a deep understanding of medicines, their availability and applicability. This also taught him to be very exacting in the decisions he made, in consultation with a number of pharmacists and other specialists on the committee.
His wife, Denise, a retired social worker and a lawyer, already volunteers at the hospital, a position she obtained shortly after the family moved to Waverly.
Dr. Flory said a colleague suggested he consider running for the hospital board as this would be a good way for him to repurpose the vast experience he has in the field in clinical medicine as well as in hospital medicine.
Dr. Flory, 76, describes himself as “impartial in the sense of understanding everyone’s point of view and willing to do the work.” He points to his decade-long service as the head of Suite 210 Family Practice, a group of about 10 physicians and nurse practitioners at Covenant, which he estimates spanned from the 2000s to the 2010s.
He told Waverly Newspapers that he takes pride in the fact that in his first 10 years in family practice, he delivered about a thousand babies.
“That was the most enjoyable but also the most intense,” he said.
As a flight surgeon in the Air Force in 1974, he delivered a baby on board a medivac helicopter, a situation he vividly remembers today.
“A healthy baby came out crying and a very relieved mother and father were happy,” he said.
He said he and his wife picked Eisenach over other retirement communities in the Cedar Valley because of its neighborhood feel.
“You can say hi to people in the street and they can say hi to you even if we don’t know each other yet,” he said. “And Wartburg was a big draw, too, they have the music program and The W.”
Showing his sense of humor, he added that he also learned to spell the word “night” in a new way, once he settled in town.
“In Waverly, most of the time, it starts with a K,” he said Wartburg College’s mascot.
Dr. Flory said that the Waverly Health Center is its own unique entity.
“Waverly has a lot going for it, for the size of the hospital it is and the community it serves,” he said.
“I would want to understand as much as possible what the situations are that face the hospital and try to take the most reasonable course to benefit the hospital and the community. We can’t be all things to all people, but we can be very good at what we do with what we decide we need to do, and an example would be the emergency room and obstetrics and family practitioners.”
If elected, he said he would work to improve the access to specialized surgical specialties.
“As much as we could get for more specialized surgical services that would be good,” he said. “How can we better improve that, how can we work out more and more access to medical and surgical specialties in the most complete way.”