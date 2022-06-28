Dr. Robert Edward Lee, age 93, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Bob has donated his body to science and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Wartburg Chapel in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Robert E. Lee Memorial Scholarship or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
