Dr. Stanley “Stan” Dayton Wise, DDS, age 92, of Waverly, Iowa, formerly of Garden Grove, California, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waverly.
Stan was born May 3, 1930, in Elwood, Indiana, the son of Paul and Freida (Cockerham) Wise. He graduated from Elwood High School and then entered the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge he attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. It was there that he met Pat Wile. The couple married on June 4, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Waverly. Upon Stan graduating from dental school at the University of Iowa, the couple moved to Garden Grove, California, where Stan practiced dentistry for 29 years. They moved to Waverly in 1988, and Stan continued as a dentist in Mason City, Iowa, for ten additional years.
Stan was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Waverly. In his earlier years he enjoyed many outdoor activities, namely boating and riding motorcycles. In retirement he enjoyed working on the computer and doing genealogy. He was also a handyman and could build or fix most anything.
Stan is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia, of Waverly, one son, David Wise of Saint Albans, West Virginia, six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Nancy Higgins.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Dan Eloe officiating. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
