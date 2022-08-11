Dr. Stanley “Stan” Dayton Wise, DDS, age 92, of Waverly, Iowa, formerly of Garden Grove, California, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waverly.

Stan was born May 3, 1930, in Elwood, Indiana, the son of Paul and Freida (Cockerham) Wise. He graduated from Elwood High School and then entered the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge he attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. It was there that he met Pat Wile. The couple married on June 4, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Waverly. Upon Stan graduating from dental school at the University of Iowa, the couple moved to Garden Grove, California, where Stan practiced dentistry for 29 years. They moved to Waverly in 1988, and Stan continued as a dentist in Mason City, Iowa, for ten additional years.