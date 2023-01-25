Stephanie Huffman

Dr. Huffman joins UNI owning more than two decades of experience working in higher education.

The University of Northern Iowa will welcome Dr. Stephanie Huffman as its associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives and dean of the Graduate College. She will begin her position on campus effective July 1, 2023.

“Following a national search, we are extremely pleased Dr. Huffman will be joining us in this vital role at UNI,” said Provost José Herrera. “Dr. Huffman possesses an extensive higher education background working in numerous capacities at both Missouri State University and the University of Central Arkansas. As our academic positioning at UNI continues to evolve, Dr. Huffman will serve in a key leadership role working with our Online and Distance Education, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, as well as UNI’s Graduate College.”