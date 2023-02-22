Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 29F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers early. The snow becoming steadier overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.