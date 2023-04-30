DES MOINES- Eight area athletes competed at the Drake Relays and came away with some good results.
On Thursday, Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker threw in the shot put. Needing to finish in the top nine to qualify for the finals, Walker was unable to do so, but finished in 22nd with a best throw of 49-02.00.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor also ran on Thursday in the girls 3000-meter run. Trainor ran her way to an eighth place finish with a time of 10:13.21. Through the early part of the race, Trainor was as low as 16th place, but battled back for eighth.
Friday saw two area athletes compete in the boys 110 hurdles in W-SR's Asa Newsom and Denver's Kasey Wirtjes.
During the prelims, Wirtjes was able to finish in eighth, which qualified him for the finals with a time of 14.85.
Newsom crossed the line in 27th with a time of 15.73.
In the finals, Wirtjes finished in eighth place as well with a time of 15.19.
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck qualified for three different events and ran in the 800 first on Friday. During that race, Huck crossed the line in fifth with a time of 2:12.82, two seconds behind first place. During the race, Huck stayed in fifth place during the entirety of the race.
Huck also ran in the 400, the same event that she won the state title in a season ago, and crossed the line in fourth with a time of 57.56.
On Saturday, the Wapsie Valley girls 4x100 team ran in heat eight of the event. Jaylin May, Peyton Curley, LeeAnn Oltrogge and Hannah Knight finished in 93rd place with a time of 53.16.
Denver's Aubrey Decker ran in the 400 hurdles, which ran as a timed final, and crossed the line in ninth with a time of 1:05.13.
In Huck's final event, the 1500, she finished in fifth as well. She crossed the line in fifth with a time of 4:38.36. She opened the race with a blistering time of 52.61, which got her all the way up in third place, but she fell throughout the rest of the race.