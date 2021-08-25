A few days after Waverly-Shell Rock was eliminated by Western Dubuque in the first round of the Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association state playoffs, coach Mark Hubbard took advantage of additional practice time.
According to the IHSAA, teams are permitted to practice up until the championship game has been played in a respective sport.
So, Hubbard and his staff held five one-hour optional “overtime” practices, as he called them, under the lights at Go-Hawk Stadium as a means to get a jumpstart on the 2021 season.
Knowing he would need a new starting quarterback after the departure of then-senior Brady Ramker, it didn’t take Hubbard long to find his next signal-caller.
“We could tell then that he was taking an active role in wanting to compete to be the quarterback in 2021,” Hubbard said.
He, as in Grant Halverson.
At 6-foot-3, Halverson has worked his way up the depth chart over his career. He’s put in his time, serving as the understudy to starters Ethan Flege and Ramker and picking up mental notes along the way.
“I’ve been ready for this my whole life,” Halverson said. “I’ve worked my way through the process and I feel like now is my time.”
Halverson saw limited playing time last season and did well when he was running the offense. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His arm strength, accuracy and overall smarts are certainly strengths that, in turn, should help the Go-Hawks offense this season, Hubbard said.
“He knows who he is as a quarterback, and he knows the throws that he needs to make to move the chains for us,” the coach said. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s collected and all of those things have really enabled him really to get himself in a position to be ready to be our starting quarterback.”
A year ago, the Go-Hawks were more of a run-first offense. Their receivers were younger and Ramker posed more of a threat on the ground, tying running back Asa Newsom for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns.
With Halverson now engineering the offense this year and as W-SR’s receivers have continued to mature over the offseason and through the summer, Hubbard hopes to open up the playbook more this season.
“I always say in high school football, we don’t get to recruit players to come in and play a particular system year in and year out,” Hubbard said. “We try to keep 50-60% of what we do the same every year and the last 40% or so we do on offense, it’s kind of indicative of the players we have in the program at that time. So we think in order to throw the ball a little bit more, you’ve got to obviously have a quarterback that can throw it, but you’ve got to have receivers and you’ve got to have some linemen that can protect. We’re hoping to be more (versatile) this season.”
When Halverson takes the field as QB1 for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Friday at defending 2A state champion Waukon, he won’t think about the pressure that comes with the position he has earned. He’s been ready for this moment, and that’s his focus.
“You can’t please everybody,” he said. “You just got to go out there and make plays. “It’s been a dream to be the quarterback for the Go-Hawks. That’s a dream come true.”