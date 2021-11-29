The Waverly Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched about 3:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue after a passerby noticed a vehicle that was sitting on the side of the road surrounded by debris.
A preliminary investigation led to a determination that Jacob Allen Danielson, 20, of Waverly, was driving a 2006 GMC Yukon westbound when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier on the north side of the road, according to Waverly Police Capt. Jason Leonard. The SUV then went along the length of the wall before coming to rest after rolling and ejecting Danielson.
Danielson was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues.
The Waverly Police Department was assisted on scene by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire Department.