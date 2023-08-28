A Florida man, who was involved in a crash outside of Sumner on Feb. 5 that ended in one fatality, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, a Class C felony, according to court records.
Carter John Harris, 23, of St. Cloud, Florida, is also facing a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device. He was arrested on Aug. 21 and taken to the Bremer County jail. Two complaints filed with the Clerk of District Court in Bremer County accuse Harris of “unlawfully and unintentionally caus[ing] the death of Derrius Grey Taylor-Ly by operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner with wilful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property” and failing to obey a stop sign.
According to a signed affidavit, a 2007 Lexus ES350 operated by Harris was eastbound on County Road C33 (190th Street) when Harris failed to stop and yield the right of way at a posted stop sign at this roadway’s perpendicular intersection with County Road V56 (Viking Ave). Simultaneously, a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Taylor-Ly, was northbound on County Road V56, a through highway, when he was struck in the driver’s side door by the Lexus, according to the affidavit.
Prior to his discharge from the hospital, according to court records, Harris told law enforcement that he was listening to a wrestling meet on his phone.
The affidavit says that Harris’ iPhone 12 underwent forensic imaging which led to the charges. He was released on a $10,000 bond.