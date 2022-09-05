Drought monitor

Drought conditions have expanded in southeast Iowa, which had little or no rain last week.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor

Drought conditions worsened in southeast Iowa in the past week — where there was little to no rain — and the overall areas of drought statewide expanded despite some heavy rainfall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the Drought Monitor’s latest report on Thursday.

Senior reporter Jared Strong has written about Iowans and the important issues that affect them for more than 15 years, previously for the Carroll Times Herald and the Des Moines Register. His investigative work exposing police misconduct has notched several state and national awards. He is a longtime trustee of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, which fights for open records and open government. He is a lifelong Iowan and has lived mostly in rural western parts of the state. This article appeared on Sept. 1 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.