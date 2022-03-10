A Tripoli man is paying a fine for making a fake 911 call while intoxicated.
In a sentencing in Bremer County Magistrate Court, Cory Robert Berry, 34, was ordered to pay $350 along with a $52.50 surcharge after pleading guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge of false report by 911 call. He will also attend a March 29 hearing to determine his ability to pay court costs and attorney fees.
According to court records, Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies were called on Dec. 1 to the defendant’s residence in Tripoli for a harassment complaint. Berry told deputies that his neighbor was threatening his live via text message.
In examining Berry’s phone, deputies found that the neighbor had not threatened him, but the other way around. Berry was also extremely drunk when the incident occurred.