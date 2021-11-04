Randy Druvenga, of Denver, was recently inducted into the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame.
The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was created to celebrate the proud heritage of Iowa’s insurance industry and recognize its leaders. Their outstanding individual contributions and exemplary leadership from the backbone of Iowa’s insurance industry, preserve its present integrity, and provide inspiration for the vision, goals, and success of the next generation of insurance professionals.
Druvenga is currently the president and CEO of First Maxfield Mutual Insurance Association of Denver. He also manages First Maxfield Mutual Resources which owns three insurance agencies: ABC Insurance, Denver Insurance, and Harm’s Insurance.
In his leisure time, Randy is a sports fan and avid bicyclist. He officiated 39 seasons of high school football and basketball and was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame in 2014.
Randy has been active in the Mutual Insurance Association of Iowa (MIAI) for many years, has served on its board, and is a past president of the organization. Randy has also served as board chairman for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) from 2019-2020 and serves on the Board of Directors of Grinnell Mutual.